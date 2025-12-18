AP sources: Police investigate link between killings at Brown and MIT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a connection between last weekend’s mass shooting at Brown University and the killing of an MIT professor two days later.

That is according to three people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Two of the people said Thursday that investigators had identified a person of interest in the shootings and were actively seeking that individual.

The shooting at Brown on Saturday killed two students and wounded nine others. The attacker got away.

About 50 miles away, MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro was fatally shot in his home on Monday and died at a hospital on Tuesday.

Loureiro, who was married, joined MIT in 2016 and was named last year to lead MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center, where he worked to advance clean energy technology and other research.

The center, one of the school’s largest labs, had more than 250 people working across seven buildings when he took the helm. He was a professor of physics and nuclear science and engineering.