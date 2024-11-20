Arrest in 2023 murder of Mercedes Vega, found dead in burning car

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (Scripps News Phoenix) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the high-profile April 2023 murder case of 22-year-old Mercedes Vega, who was found in a burning car off Interstate 10 near Tonopah.

On Monday, MCSO announced the arrest of 22-year-old Sencere Hayes in connection to the case. MCSO said Hayes was arrested on November 11 in Tennessee. MCSO is working with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to get Hayes extradited back to Maricopa County.

MCSO tells Scripps News Phoenix they expect more arrests to come.

Scripps News Phoenix obtained an extradition waiver from Hamilton County officials. It says Hayes is facing a first-degree murder charge in Maricopa County. The County Attorney’s Office did confirm Hayes is “facing a first-degree murder charge in Maricopa County, among other charges”.

“I have been advised he turned himself into the Hamilton County Jail,” said the Hamilton County Public Information Officer J. Matt Lea. “That is why it shows our agency as the arresting agency.”

Hayes’ date of arrest was Nov. 11, but MCSO announced the arrest a week later.

Records from Hamilton County also show that Hayes was arrested for multiple other incidents in Tennessee this year. Court documents show those both involved firearms, and Hayes had a tentative court date in December.

Vega’s parents, Erika and Tom Pillsbury, believed their daughter was taken from her Tempe apartment parking garage. The medical examiner’s report showed she had blunt force injuries and was shot in the arm. The report also said bleach was found in the 22-year-old’s throat.

“I’ve always said to her I got her back,” said Tom at a walk in honor of Vega in April. “It will not become yesterday’s news.”

The car Vega was found inside, off I-10, was not her own. The Pillsburys told Scripps News Phoenix their daughter’s car was found dumped not far from her Tempe apartment.

Vega was described as a loyal friend, whose smile can be seen in many of the photos shared by loved ones. Her family said she danced a few nights a week at a club.

Right around one year after her death, MCSO released small new details. Scripps News Phoenix was told Vega had abruptly canceled her plans the night before she was found dead, apparently telling someone she was going to work.

“The one thing we will do is we will not rest until someone is convicted of my daughter’s crime,” said Tom in August. “I will not be quiet, my wife will not be quiet.”

The same month, MCSO confirmed for the first time they had identified persons of interest in the case. The Sheriff’s Office also confirmed video of Vega walking in what appeared to be her apartment parking garage was part of their investigation. The video, family believed, captured one of the last times the 22-year-old was seen alive.

Vega’s family has been in and out of court following her murder for another case from October 2020. She was the victim of an armed robbery in Phoenix years before her murder.

Erika said she remembers rushing to Vega’s side after the robbery. The 22-year-old’s mom told ABC15 that prompted her daughter to move to the Tempe apartment. Before she was killed, Vega picked suspect Cudjoe Young out of a line-up and wrote a victim’s impact statement.

After delays, Young’s attorney told a judge in October that plea negotiations were still ongoing. Vega’s family is hoping an end to the robbery case is around the corner.

MCSO has confirmed the 28-year-old was out of custody but on an ankle monitor when Vega was murdered. There is no known connection between Young and Vega’s murder case.

This story was originally published by Ashley Holden at Scripps News Phoenix, an E.W. Scripps company.