Arrest made in murders of teens who were camping near Mount Ord

PHOENIX (Scripps News Phoenix) — An arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of two teens who were camping near Mount Ord in late May, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Brown, 31, is in custody in connection with the shootings on Thursday.

The bodies of Pandora Kjolsrud, 18, and Evan Clark, 17, were found in a remote part of northeast Maricopa County on May 27.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner ruled their deaths as “homicides,” and later, MCSO revealed the teens had died from gunshot wounds.

Clark’s parents previously described him as “every parent’s hope,” and said “he had a zest for life.” Kjolsrud’s mother said she was”a bright light in this world who loved every single person she met.”

During an initial appearance late Thursday night, a Maricopa County judge set a $2 million cash-only bond for Brown.

According to police documents, officials received numerous tips about the murders, including a tip from Brown, who said he had been camping in the area at the time and had video from his personal drone that he flew on the mountain.

A group of campers also shared a tip saying they encountered a man who was “being strange.” The man was driving a Blue Kia Rio, which detectives tracked as being registered to Brown.

Brown allegedly told officials during an interview that he was camping in the area with his wife from May 23-26, however, his wife left on May 25. He said after his wife left, he encountered a “younger male and female” whose descriptions and vehicle matched those of the victims.

Brown said he never had “physical contact” with the victims but said he rummaged through the pair’s items that he found at their campsite, and “put the items back and left them there.”

Police documents say Brown denied knowing why his DNA would have been found on any of the victims. Brown’s claims contradicted the findings from evidence, police say. According to court paperwork, Brown’s DNA was allegedly found inside the victim’s vehicle and in gloves found at the crime scene.

“I understand there is mention of Mr. Brown’s DNA on certain items on scene,” a legal representative said at an initial appearance before a judge. “He doesn’t deny in the probable cause statement that he was there camping, he was there hiking, but importantly, there was little reference to where Mr. Brown’s DNA was not found.”

Brown is set to have a hearing on October 8.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Phoenix, an E.W. Scripps Company.