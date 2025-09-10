At least two students shot at Colorado high school

Posted at 4:11 PM, September 10, 2025
Scripps News Scripps News

EVERGREEN, Colo. (Scripps News) — At least two students were shot at Evergreen High School in Colorado, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

police outside school

Police respond to a Colorado school after students were injured in a shooting. (Scripps News Denver)

Authorities said the students were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and they are in critical condition, according to hospital officials.

The Scripps News Group station in Denver said the suspected shooter was also shot, citing authorities, and is also in critical condition. The shooter was a student, according to officials.

The shooting happened on school grounds, but it is unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside of a school building.

Evergreen is about 40 minutes west of Denver.

According to the Scripps News Group station in Denver, parents have been asked to refrain from going to the high school. A reunification center has been set up at nearby Burgen Meadow Elementary

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for an “active assailant” in the area of Evergreen High School at 12:40 p.m. local time.

The alert from @jeffcom911 urged parents not to go directly to the school as it is still an “active scene.”

This story was originally published by Scripps News Group, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

4-year-old Suni Bell in a floral romper
play button

Suni Bell’s Mom Recalls Final Moments: “She Just Kept Saying ‘Mommy’ “

Suni Bell's mother sobbed as she described hearing gunshots and rushing to try and get her 4-year-old daughter to safety. More

Charlie Kirk speaks to crowd

Trump: Conservative activist Charlie Kirk has died

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk dies after being shot in the neck during a speaking event, President Donald Trump said. More

Samantha Krebs appears in court

WI v. Samantha Krebs: Kiss and Kill Murder Trial

UPDATE: Testimony is underway in the trial of Samantha Krebs, accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the chest. More

TOP STORIES

police outside school
Charlie Kirk speaks to crowd