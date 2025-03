Detective Tom Lange and Prosecutor Bill Hodgman guide you through the night of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. O.J. Simpson’s defense raised reasonable doubt by arguing that the timeline was too tight for him to have committed the murders of Nicole and Ron. The defense also highlighted mishandled evidence, police misconduct, and racial bias. The infamous glove demonstration-‘If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit’-sealed the win for O.J.

