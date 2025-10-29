Austin Drummond moved to state prison for disruptive jail behavior

Austin Drummond, the quadruple murder suspect awaiting trial in Tennessee, has been transferred from the county jail to a state prison, with officials citing his alleged problematic behavior behind bars as the reason for the move.

In court Monday, Lake County Assistant District Attorney Andrew Hays described Drummond’s disruptive conduct, stating the defendant was disciplined for possession of suboxone strips, a controlled substance that is prohibited in jail, reported WMC-TV. Hays said Drummond has also been covering his cell door with various materials, including paper and feces.

Officials determined the county jail, which houses 149 inmates, lacks the resources to properly manage Drummond’s behavior. The state prison system offers better resources, more manpower and specialized programs to handle problematic inmates.

Drummond will remain in state custody until his trial, scheduled for May 7, 2026. The exact prison location has not been revealed.

MORE | Austin Drummond says he’s innocent in phone call behind bars

The transfer comes as Drummond faces charges in the July 29 deaths of four family members: James Matthew Wilson, 21; Adrianna Williams, 20; her 15-year-old brother Braydon Williams; and their mother, Cortney Rose, 38. He is also charged with kidnapping and abandoning an infant who was found abandoned on a stranger’s lawn.

Drummond’s criminal history reveals a pattern of violent behavior dating back to his teenage years. At age 17, he was charged with aggravated robbery for a store incident. He later faced charges for threatening jurors in the robbery case and was charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to kill someone while behind bars.

Despite this extensive criminal record, Drummond was released on bond before the quadruple murder charges. He was out on bond when the July killings allegedly occurred.

During a previous jailhouse interview, Drummond claimed he worked as an informant for federal authorities and said he was a member of the Vice Lords gang during a previous incarceration. He alleged his cover was blown in the weeks before the homicides occurred.

Prison expert Mitch Lucas told Court TV that Drummond’s disruptive jail behavior appears to be retaliation against rule enforcement rather than fear-based. Lucas noted that smearing feces on cell doors would not make an inmate safer and instead disrupts life for everyone in the facility.

The move to state prison may complicate trial preparation, as it could limit Drummond’s access to his attorneys, depending on the facility’s location and distance from Lake County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.