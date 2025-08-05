Austin Drummond seen on surveillance video amid manhunt

Posted at 10:14 AM, August 5, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Scripps News Nashville Scripps News Nashville

JACKSON, Tenn. (Court TV) — As a manhunt intensifies for the suspect accused of killing four people and abandoning an infant in Tennessee, new videos appear to show Austin Drummond on the run.

The Jackson Police Department released two videos from citizens’ surveillance cameras on Monday night, which it said show Drummond walking through a neighborhood. In both videos, recorded in the same area, Drummond can be seen wearing camouflage clothing and carrying a large black rifle.

 

“People say things like that don’t happen around here. You hear these in other areas. It doesn’t happen to us,” said District Attorney Danny Goodman.

MORE | Suspect named after four found dead, infant abandoned on stranger’s lawn

Goodman announced charges against Drummond after an infant was abandoned on a stranger’s lawn last week, leading to the discovery of four bodies miles away. The child’s parents, grandmother and uncle were found murdered in Lake County. Court documents reviewed by Scripps News Nashville allege the victims were shot to death.

“There’s a child who has lost not only parents, but has lost a grandparent and uncle,” Goodman said.

 

Drummond is facing a number of charges, including first-degree murder and kidnapping. Goodman said Drummond was dating a close relative of the victims.

Three people have been arrested on charges related to the case, but investigators say their role was only to assist Drummond after the murders. “None of these individuals are charged at this point with actually being involved with the homicide there,” Goodman said. “They’re more involved with assisting him afterwards.”

A reward for information leading to Drummond’s arrest has now reached $32,500.

More In:

Related Stories

Austin Drummond surv
play button

Surveillance Video Shows Austin Drummond Carrying Rifle

Police in Tennessee have released two videos that show Austin Drummond walking through a neighborhood carrying a rifle. More

photo of Austin Drummond
play button

Police: Confirmed Sighting of Austin Drummond Amid Growing Manhunt

Investigators confirmed Austin Drummond was seen on surveillance video after announcing the arrest of three others in the case. More

austin drummond
play button

2 Charged in Manhunt for Austin Drummond

Authorities have not said exactly how Tanaka Brown and Giovonte Thomas allegedly helped accused killer Austin Drummond. More

TOP STORIES

man with rifle on surveillance camera
Karen Read, who is accused of killing her boyfriend Boston police Officer John O'Keefe, in 2022, during her murder trial at Norfolk Superior Court