Austin Drummond seen on surveillance video amid manhunt

JACKSON, Tenn. (Court TV) — As a manhunt intensifies for the suspect accused of killing four people and abandoning an infant in Tennessee, new videos appear to show Austin Drummond on the run.

The Jackson Police Department released two videos from citizens’ surveillance cameras on Monday night, which it said show Drummond walking through a neighborhood. In both videos, recorded in the same area, Drummond can be seen wearing camouflage clothing and carrying a large black rifle.

“People say things like that don’t happen around here. You hear these in other areas. It doesn’t happen to us,” said District Attorney Danny Goodman.

Goodman announced charges against Drummond after an infant was abandoned on a stranger’s lawn last week, leading to the discovery of four bodies miles away. The child’s parents, grandmother and uncle were found murdered in Lake County. Court documents reviewed by Scripps News Nashville allege the victims were shot to death.

“There’s a child who has lost not only parents, but has lost a grandparent and uncle,” Goodman said.

Drummond is facing a number of charges, including first-degree murder and kidnapping. Goodman said Drummond was dating a close relative of the victims.

Three people have been arrested on charges related to the case, but investigators say their role was only to assist Drummond after the murders. “None of these individuals are charged at this point with actually being involved with the homicide there,” Goodman said. “They’re more involved with assisting him afterwards.”

A reward for information leading to Drummond’s arrest has now reached $32,500.