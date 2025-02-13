AZ v. Kimberly LaCount: Wife and Lover Double Murder Trial

PHOENIX, Ariz. (Court TV) — An Arizona woman faces a potential death sentence if she’s convicted of plotting the murders of her wife and in-laws.

Kimberly Marie LaCount is charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of her wife, Alice Kuhn, and mother-in-law, Peggy Kuhn, who were both shot to death on the family’s property. Alice’s father, Robert Kuhn, was also shot but survived his injuries.

LaCount was also home at the time of the murders, along with the couple’s two minor children, but prosecutors say LaCount was the mastermind behind the violent scene.

At the time of the murders, Alice and LaCount were living with Alice’s parents in Glendale. On June 6, 2016, a gunman approached Alice and LaCount while the women were sitting in a Jeep parked on the family’s property and shot Alice in the head, killing her. The gunman then went into the family home and shot Peggy and Robert in the head, killing Peggy.

Investigators quickly zeroed in on the gunman: Kipling Harris, who had been having an affair with LaCount for several months. Texts between the two allegedly revealed that LaCount had been coordinating with Harris, including mentions of finding a key to a safe with an old revolver and saying she “had a plan worked out to the finest detail.”

Prosecutors say on the day of the murders, LaCount arranged for her adult son to drive Harris to the Kuhn’s property and act as the getaway driver after the shooting. LaCount’s son, who cooperated with the police and denied knowledge of the plan, was not charged.

Harris was convicted by a jury on charges of murder, attempted murder and burglary and was sentenced to life in prison on June 14, 2023.

In court documents, police said that LaCount admitted “she had solicited several other men over the years to kill Alice, but no one would carry it out until Kipling came along,” and said that she provided the weapon used in the murders from her father-in-law’s gun safe.

Prosecutors have filed a motion seeking the death penalty if LaCount is convicted.