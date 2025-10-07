Body camera footage reveals Adelson family’s behavior behind bars

Newly released body camera footage from Donna Adelson‘s murder trial shows both her and her convicted son, Charlie Adelson, while in custody at the Leon County Jail.

The video shows Charlie complaining about his injured big toe and insisting on speaking to higher-ranking officials rather than dealing with the corrections officer directly. Charlie was being held at the jail to potentially testify during his mother’s murder trial, though he was ultimately never called to the stand.

Additional footage shows the stark contrast in Donna’s demeanor before and after her murder conviction. Pre-verdict video shows her appearing confident and composed, while post-conviction footage reveals her visibly upset and arguing with jail staff about procedures.

MORE | Donna Adelson’s motion for new trial blaming judge, jurors is denied

Criminal law attorney Melba Pearson described the behavior as typical of an “entitled” defendant who still believes wealth and status should provide special treatment in jail. She noted that Charlie will need to learn respect and humility during his life sentence for orchestrating the murder-for-hire plot.

Charlie and Donna were convicted for their roles in the 2014 murder of Florida State University law professor Dan Markel. Markel was shot and killed in his garage during a bitter custody dispute with Charlie’s sister, Wendi Adelson. Prosecutors argued the family orchestrated the murder because a judge had denied Wendi’s request to relocate her children from Tallahassee to South Florida.

Charlie was convicted in November 2023 for hiring the hitmen who killed Markel and is serving life in prison without parole. Donna was convicted in September on the same charges and received the same sentence of life in prison.

The murder-for-hire plot involved Katherine Magbanua, Charlie’s ex-girlfriend, who served as the conduit to the hitmen Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera. Garcia, the triggerman, is serving a life sentence, while Rivera received 19 years in exchange for his testimony. Magbanua is also serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2022.

This story was reported on-air and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.