FL v. Adelson: Dentist Mastermind Murder Trial

Posted at 11:23 AM, October 20, 2023

BY KATIE McLAUGHLIN

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (COURT TV) — Jury selection begins Monday, October 23 in the case of a dentist accused of hiring hitmen to kill a Florida State University law professor.

charlie adelson

Charlie Adelson, left, is set to stand trial next month in the 2014 murder of his former brother-in-law, Florida State University law professor Dan Markel, right. Authorities allege Adelson arranged the killing so his sister could move with the couple’s children.

Prosecutors say Charlie Adelson plotted the 2014 murder of his ex brother-in-law, Dan Markel, so that his sister, Wendi Adelson, could relocate freely with the couple’s children. Markel and his ex-wife were embroiled in a contentious custody battle at the time Markel was gunned down in the driveway of his Tallahassee home.

Adelson was initially slated to go to trial in April 2023 but the case experienced multiple delays.

Adelson’s defense team’s request to keep interviews and recordings of Katherine Magbanua sealed was granted. Magbanua, Adelson’s ex-girlfriend, was sentenced to life in prison plus two additional 30 year sentences on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder.

Magbanua’s ex and father of their children, Sigfredo Garcia, was the one who fired the gun that killed Markel. He was convicted in 2019 and received a life sentence plus an additional 30 years on a conspiracy charge.

According to the indictment, Adelson solicited Garcia and another man, Luis Rivera, to kill Markel. Rivera pleaded guilty to second-degree murder when he struck a plea deal in 2016. He was sentenced to 19 years.

Last week, a judge ordered Adelson’s parents to face questioning ahead of trial. According to court records, Adelson’s parents had planned to plead the fifth at questioning, but hadn’t ruled out testifying at trial. The judge then ruled that the Adelsons must answer the state’s questions or risk being held in contempt.

The judge also ruled that jurors could look at video allegedly showing Adelson speaking with one of the accused hitmen.

More In:

Related Stories

family tree on a monitor

Dentist Mastermind Murder Trial: Meet the Adelsons

An alleged murder-for-hire plot was a family affair — the relationships between the key players ahead of Charlie Adelson's murder trial. More

split screen showing dan markel and his mother

Dan Markel’s Mother Speaks to Court TV Before Trial

Ruth Markel talked about the murder-for-hire case against Charlie Adelson ahead of the trial's scheduled start on Monday. More

charlie adelson

Adelson’s parents must answer questions before son’s murder trial

Charlie Adelson's parents must appear for questioning before their son goes on trial for the murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel. More

TRENDING

Media outside
Shanna Gardner remote appearance in court
Joran van der Sloot audio

LATEST NEWS

bodycam video shows Duane Davis' arrest
split screen of photos of two men
Tim Ferriter appears in handcuffs
cara rintala mugshot

SCRIPPS NEWS

Former MLB pitcher arrested in the 2021 murder of his father-in-law
Seattle day care owners say they need bulletproof windows
Man convicted of killing wife who said no to 'Zombie House Flipping'