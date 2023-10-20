FL v. Adelson: Dentist Mastermind Murder Trial

BY KATIE McLAUGHLIN

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (COURT TV) — Jury selection begins Monday, October 23 in the case of a dentist accused of hiring hitmen to kill a Florida State University law professor.

Prosecutors say Charlie Adelson plotted the 2014 murder of his ex brother-in-law, Dan Markel, so that his sister, Wendi Adelson, could relocate freely with the couple’s children. Markel and his ex-wife were embroiled in a contentious custody battle at the time Markel was gunned down in the driveway of his Tallahassee home.

Adelson was initially slated to go to trial in April 2023 but the case experienced multiple delays.

Adelson’s defense team’s request to keep interviews and recordings of Katherine Magbanua sealed was granted. Magbanua, Adelson’s ex-girlfriend, was sentenced to life in prison plus two additional 30 year sentences on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder.

Magbanua’s ex and father of their children, Sigfredo Garcia, was the one who fired the gun that killed Markel. He was convicted in 2019 and received a life sentence plus an additional 30 years on a conspiracy charge.

According to the indictment, Adelson solicited Garcia and another man, Luis Rivera, to kill Markel. Rivera pleaded guilty to second-degree murder when he struck a plea deal in 2016. He was sentenced to 19 years.

Last week, a judge ordered Adelson’s parents to face questioning ahead of trial. According to court records, Adelson’s parents had planned to plead the fifth at questioning, but hadn’t ruled out testifying at trial. The judge then ruled that the Adelsons must answer the state’s questions or risk being held in contempt.

The judge also ruled that jurors could look at video allegedly showing Adelson speaking with one of the accused hitmen.