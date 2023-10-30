Katherine Magbanua: I Lied to Save Myself But Now I'm Being Truthful

Magbanua said she turned down a plea deal because giving up Charlie meant giving up her children's father. She admitted she was trying for an appeal, and said she lied at trial to save herself; but insisted she's now telling the truth. (10/30/23)   MORE

Latest Videos

split screen of katherine magbanua and charlie adelson

Love Triangle at Center of Dentist Mastermind Murder Trial

Katherine Magbanua testifies

Dentist Mastermind Murder Trial: Katherine Magbanua's Body Language

Charlie Adelson sits in court

Dentist Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

Katherine Magbanua on the stand during redirect.

Magbanua Admits She Knew the Job Was a Murder, Not Just a Roughing Up

Magbanua on cross-examination.

Katherine Magbanua: I Lied to Save Myself But Now I'm Being Truthful

Katherine Magbanua on direct.

Co-conspirator Katherine Magbanua Testifies in Charlie Adelson Trial

split screen of wendi and charlie adelson

Dentist Mastermind Murder Trial: Body Language Analysis

split screen showing luis rivera and charlie adelson

Dentist Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 2

Jeffrey LaCasse testifies in court

Wendi Adelson's Ex Says He Thought He Was Getting Set Up

Wendi Adelson's ex-boyfriend is proffered.

Wendi Adelson's Ex-Boyfriend: Charlie Adelson Explored Hiring a Hitman

Wendi Adelson on redirect.

Wendi Adelson Squirms Over 'In the Event of Your Arrest...' Question

Wendi Adelson is cross-examined.

Wendi Adelson: I Didn't Try to Erase Markel's Memory from Kids' Lives

MORE VIDEOS