Katherine Magbanua: I Lied to Save Myself But Now I'm Being Truthful

- Watch Live
- Latest News
- TV Coverage
- All TV Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- TV Coverage
- All TV Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Magbanua said she turned down a plea deal because giving up Charlie meant giving up her children's father. She admitted she was trying for an appeal, and said she lied at trial to save herself; but insisted she's now telling the truth. (10/30/23) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?