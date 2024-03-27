Blake Scanlon Found Guilty On All Counts

Blake Scanlon was found guilty of first-degree murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon in the death of Alexis Avery. The first-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of life in prison with no parole. (3/27/24)   MORE

Blake Scanlon was found guilty of first-degree murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Blake Scanlon Found Guilty On All Counts

A jury deliberated for over four hours before returning a verdict for Blake Scanlon, a Massachusetts man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

