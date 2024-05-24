Why Charlie Adelson Was Transferred to South Dakota: Insiders Tell All

Joel Waldman and Karm Waldman, podcast hosts and authors of the book "Surviving the Survivor," say Charlie left FL because the Latin Kings put a hit on him. They say Wendi Adelson is bound for Austin, possibly preparing to slip into Mexico. (5/24/24)   MORE

Karm and Joel Waldman talk Adelson news.

Charlie Adelson, the wealthy Fort Lauderdale periodontist who's serving a life sentence for plotting to murder Florida State University law professor Dan Markel, has been transferred to a prison in South Dakota.

Charlie Adelson Transferred to South Dakota Prison

