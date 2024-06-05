GA v. Miles Bryant: Taken Teen Murder Trial

Posted at 7:44 AM, June 5, 2024
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Court TV) — A former police officer accused of kidnapping and murdering a teenager is on trial in Georgia.

Miles Bryant, 23, is charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit rape, kidnapping and concealing the death of another in the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales. He is also facing charges of filing a false report over allegations he lied and said his gun had been stolen.

miles bryant mugshot

FILE – Miles Bryant (Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office)

On July 26, 2022, Morales was walking home from a friend’s apartment when she disappeared. Her remains were found nearly 20 miles away, months later, in Feb. 2023, WSB-TV reported. Bryant lived in the apartment complex and worked as a “courtesy officer” where Morales’ friend lived, according to WSB-TV. The two had no prior relationship.

According to police, Bryant falsely reported that his gun had been stolen from his unlocked personal vehicle on the same day Morales was reported missing, Fox News reported. Bryant’s gun was later found in the same wooded area where Morales’ naked body was discovered.

Bryant had worked as a police officer in Doraville but was fired immediately after he was arrested on Feb. 13. If convicted, Bryant faces a potential sentence of life in prison without parole.

Ahead of jury selection, Bryant rejected a plea offer from the prosecution, according to Fox News. The judge denied a defense motion for a mistrial during jury selection after one potential juror said she had heard “weird things” about the defendant.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 6/5/24

