Taken Teen Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Tracy Drake delivers her closing in the Taken Teen Murder Trial. She argues that just because Bryant was in the woods, there's no evidence he committed the crimes. She also points out that there was no DNA or fingerprints at the scene. (6/12/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?