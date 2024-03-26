MA v. Blake Scanlon: Ex-Girlfriend Stabbed Murder Trial

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Court TV) — Testimony is underway in the trial of a Massachusetts man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

Blake Scanlon is charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Alexis Avery. Avery was 20 when she was brutally stabbed to death inside her home in Westfield on Jan. 13, 2019. Police were first called to the apartment after a male 911 caller, later identified as Scanlon, reported he was seriously injured. Officers who arrived on the scene found Avery dead, having been stabbed to death. Scanlon, who was at the scene when the police arrived, was found with “what appeared to be self-inflicted lacerations,” the Hampden District Attorney said at the time.

Scanlon allegedly said, “I killed my girlfriend,” while he was on the phone with 911, according to court documents obtained by Court TV. Investigators said it wasn’t clear when Avery was killed, but speculated it may have been hours before Scanlon called 911.

Investigators said that Scanlon and Avery had lived together and shared a young child. Court documents say there had previously been a restraining order against Scanlon.

In 2021, Scanlon was indicted by a Hampshire County grand jury on charges of solicitation to commit murder and solicitation to commit witness intimidation, after allegedly trying to arrange to have a witness and prosecutor killed. A jailhouse informant alerted prosecutors to the alleged plan after he said that Scanlon tried to recruit him. A Hampshire County official told Court TV those charges were dismissed ahead of his murder trial.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article stated Avery was the defendant’s girlfriend at the time of her death.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 3/25/24