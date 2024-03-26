MA v. Blake Scanlon: Ex-Girlfriend Stabbed Murder Trial

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Court TV) — Testimony is underway in the trial of a Massachusetts man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.
Blake Scanlon is charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Alexis Avery. Avery was 20 when she was brutally stabbed to death inside her home in Westfield on Jan. 13, 2019. Police were first called to the apartment after a male 911 caller, later identified as Scanlon, reported he was seriously injured. Officers who arrived on the scene found Avery dead, having been stabbed to death. Scanlon, who was at the scene when the police arrived, was found with “what appeared to be self-inflicted lacerations,” the Hampden District Attorney said at the time.
Scanlon allegedly said, “I killed my girlfriend,” while he was on the phone with 911, according to court documents obtained by Court TV. Investigators said it wasn’t clear when Avery was killed, but speculated it may have been hours before Scanlon called 911.
Investigators said that Scanlon and Avery had lived together and shared a young child. Court documents say there had previously been a restraining order against Scanlon.
In 2021, Scanlon was indicted by a Hampshire County grand jury on charges of solicitation to commit murder and solicitation to commit witness intimidation, after allegedly trying to arrange to have a witness and prosecutor killed. A jailhouse informant alerted prosecutors to the alleged plan after he said that Scanlon tried to recruit him. A Hampshire County official told Court TV those charges were dismissed ahead of his murder trial.
Editor’s note: A previous version of this article stated Avery was the defendant’s girlfriend at the time of her death.
DAILY TRIAL UPDATES
DAY 1 – 3/25/24
- Defense lawyer Marissa Elkins said the key issue for the jury “won’t be if you find him guilty, it will be what you find him guilty of,” suggesting the defense might argue Scanlon is guilty of a lesser crime and/or suffered from a diminished capacity.
- Elkins said the evidence would show the relationship was not entirely over and suggested Avery might have been messing with Scanlon by kissing and flirting with another man in front of him on the night in question.
- “If he couldn’t have her, no one would have her.” Prosecutor Matthew Green said in his opening that Scanlon committed first-degree intentional murder when he stabbed Avery 28 times, slashing her face and piercing her major organs, after catching her having sex in the back of another man’s truck.
- Scanlon left the body in their kitchen for more than a day before calling 911, and only called after Avery’s mother texted Avery’s phone saying she was going to call police if she didn’t hear her daughter’s voice, the prosecutor said. When Scanlon called 911, he first reported that he slashed his wrists, then said he stabbed his girlfriend.
- After killing her, Green said Scanlon responded to texts to Avery’s phone from Avery’s mother and asked her to keep watching their baby because “Blake and I aren’t feeling great.”
- Alexis Avery’s cousin, Katlyn Avery, teared up at various points recounting what became her final evening with her “baby cousin” on January 11, 2019, before Scanlon killed her.
- Katlyn Avery said Scanlon was distraught on the night in question over Alexis Avery’s decision to end the relationship 11 days. Scanlon followed the cousins from one bar to another and got upset when he saw Alexis Avery kissing her coworker at a bar. He threatened to “fuck them up,” the witness said.
- State Trooper Jason Christofori identified pictures of the crime scene, including photos of a suitcase and U-Haul boxes suggesting someone was intending to move out in the couple’s breakup.
- Upon responding to Scanlon’s call on Sunday morning, retired Westfield Police Officer Ben Bradley said Scanlon admitted to stabbing her girlfriend on Friday night. On cross, Bradley said Scanlon was not violent or argumentative.
- Westfield Firefighter and Paramedic Ben Hogan said Scanlon apologized “profusely” as he treated Scanlon’s self-inflicted wounds on his wrists.
- The victim’s mother, Jessica Bray, teared up identifying a photo of her daughter. She said she last saw Avery the night she and her cousin went out, when two young women came over to borrow Bray’s car. She called and texted her daughter several times Saturday to find out where she was.