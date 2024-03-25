Ex-Girlfriend Stabbed Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

- Watch Live
Matthew Green delivers State's open in MA v. Blake Scanlon. The defendant is charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the death of ex-girlfriend Alexis Avery, who was 20-years-old when she was fatally stabbed. (3/25/24) MORE
