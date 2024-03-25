Ex-Girlfriend Stabbed Murder Trial: Victim's Mother Takes the Stand

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Avery's mom said Scanlon and Avery dated on and off. Bray said after Avery died, she adopted Avery and Scanlon's baby. Bray recalled being unable to contact Avery and how it was strange that Avery didn't show up to pick up her baby. (3/25/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?