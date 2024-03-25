Ex-Girlfriend Stabbed Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

- Watch Live
Blake Scanlon's defense attorney, Marissa Elkins, delivers her opening statement. Scanlon faces murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges in the death of ex-girlfriend Alexis Avery, who was fatally stabbed in her home. (3/25/24) MORE
