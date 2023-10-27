Wendi Adelson's Ex-Boyfriend: Charlie Adelson Explored Hiring a Hitman

- Watch Live
Wendi Adelson's ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Lacasse, says Wendi told him that her brother, Charlie Adelson, was exploring hiring a hitman to kill Dan Markel. Lacasse admitted he should have notified police. (10/27/23) MORE
