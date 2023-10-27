Wendi Adelson Squirms Over 'In the Event of Your Arrest...' Question

Prosecutor grills Wendi Adelson about her sons' paternal grandmother's plans for the boys' care if and when Wendi was arrested, asking: What was wrong with Dan's mother trying to make arrangements for the kids in the event of your arrest? (10/27/23)   MORE

Wendi Adelson's ex-boyfriend is proffered.

Wendi Adelson's Ex-Boyfriend: Charlie Adelson Explored Hiring a Hitman

Wendi Adelson on redirect.

Wendi Adelson is cross-examined.

Wendi Adelson: I Didn't Try to Erase Markel's Memory from Kids' Lives

Wendi Adelson on cross.

Dentist Mastermind Murder Trial: Wendi Adelson on Cross-Examination

split screen of charlie and wendi adelson

Dentist Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 1

Wendi Adelson testifies about hitman joke her brother made.

Wendi Adelson Insists Brother's Hitman Remark Was Just a 'Bad Joke'

Wendi Adelson testifes at her brother Charlie's murder trial.

Wendi Adelson Testifies About Divorce and Her Overprotective Mother

Dan Markel's garage.

Dentist Mastermind Murder Trial: Responding Officer Testifies

Dan Markel's neighbor testifies.

Neighbor Recalls Finding Victim Dan Markel Shot in His Car

Defense opening in Adelson.

Dentist Mastermind Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

State's open in Adelson.

Dentist Mastermind Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Ruth Markel speaks at a podium

Ruth Markel Speaks on Eve of Adelson's Trial

