The Case Against Charlie Adelson – Court TV Podcast

In 2014, Florida State University law professor Dan Markel was in the middle of a bitter child custody battle when he was gunned down in his garage. Now three people have been convicted of his murder and prosecutors say a fourth person, his ex-brother-in-law Charlie Adelson, orchestrated this murder-for-hire plot. But just how far does this all go? Court TV Legal Correspondent Julia Jenaé joins Vinnie Politan from Tallahassee, Florida to dive deeper into this case as the trial of Charlie Adelson gets underway.

