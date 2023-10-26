The Case Against Charlie Adelson – Court TV Podcast

Posted at 11:16 AM, October 26, 2023

In 2014, Florida State University law professor Dan Markel was in the middle of a bitter child custody battle when he was gunned down in his garage. Now three people have been convicted of his murder and prosecutors say a fourth person, his ex-brother-in-law Charlie Adelson, orchestrated this murder-for-hire plot. But just how far does this all go? Court TV Legal Correspondent Julia Jenaé joins Vinnie Politan from Tallahassee, Florida to dive deeper into this case as the trial of Charlie Adelson gets underway.

For more on FL v. Charles Adelson: Dentist Mastermind Murder Trial

Wendi Adelson's ex-boyfriend is proffered.

Wendi Adelson’s Ex-Boyfriend: Charlie Adelson Explored Hiring a Hitman

Wendi Adelson's ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Lacasse, says Wendi told him her brother, Charlie Adelson, explored hiring a hitman to kill Dan Markel. More

Wendi Adelson on redirect.

Wendi Adelson Squirms Over ‘In the Event of Your Arrest…’ Question

Prosecutor asks Wendi Adelson: What was wrong with Dan's mother trying to make arrangements for the kids in the event of your arrest? More

Wendi Adelson is cross-examined.

Wendi Adelson: I Didn’t Try to Erase Markel’s Memory from Kids’ Lives

On cross-examination, Wendi Adelson insists she did not try to erase Dan Markel's memory from her sons' lives. More

