CTV Podcast: Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: David Warwick Testimony

Posted at 9:13 AM, April 25, 2024

Nearly one year after Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted in the murders of her two children and her husband’s previous wife, Chad Daybell faces a jury himself for his alleged role in these murders. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features testimony from Chad and Lori’s inner circle: David Warick, one of the last people to see JJ Vallow alive.

For more on the case against Chad Daybell, Click Here.

chad daybell mugshot

ID v. Chad Daybell: Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial

The trial of Chad Daybell, accused in the death of his first wife and the two youngest children of his second wife, Lori Vallow, is... More

The prosecution and defense argue different reasons for Tammy Daybell's death.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 10 Recap

The prosecution and defense's experts reach different conclusions in regards to the possible cause of Tammy Daybell's death. More

Courtroom in which Lori Vallow waived her case management hearing appearance.

Lori Vallow Case Management Hearing in Arizona

Lori Vallow waived her presence at today's case management hearing regarding charges related to the death of 4th husband, Charles Vallow. More

Harvey Weinstein appears in court
JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan
The prosecution and defense argue different reasons for Tammy Daybell's death.
After day 5 of jury selection in the Karen Read trial, 19 jurors were empaneled.

Harvey Weinstein appears in court
JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan
christopher gregor mugshot

