CTV Podcast: Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: David Warwick Testimony

Nearly one year after Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted in the murders of her two children and her husband’s previous wife, Chad Daybell faces a jury himself for his alleged role in these murders. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features testimony from Chad and Lori’s inner circle: David Warick, one of the last people to see JJ Vallow alive.

For more on the case against Chad Daybell, Click Here.

Watch 24/7 Court TV LIVE Stream Today https://www.courttv.com/

Join the Investigation Newsletter https://www.courttv.com/email/

Court TV Podcast https://www.courttv.com/podcast/

FOLLOW THE CASE:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/courttv

Twitter/X https://twitter.com/CourtTV

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/courttvnetwork/

TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@courttvlive

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/COURTTV

WATCH +140 FREE TRIALS IN THE COURT TV ARCHIVE https://www.courttv.com/trials/

HOW TO FIND COURT TV https://www.courttv.com/where-to-watch/