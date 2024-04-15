Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast: JonBenét Ramsey: The Ransom Note

The murder of JonBenét Ramsey has puzzled investigators for more than two decades, despite being a relatively small and contained crime scene and police finding a ransom note. In this podcast episode, Vinnie Politan will examine the note more closely and explore the reasons why the case is still unsolved after all these years.
