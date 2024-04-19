CTV Podcast: Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Hannah Gutierrez Sentenced

Posted at 3:16 PM, April 19, 2024

In 2021 tragedy struck during a rehearsal on a film set in New Mexico. A gun went off in Alec Baldwin’s hand, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring writer-director Joel Souza. Now, the film’s armorer Hanna Gutierrez has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and Alec Baldwin awaits trial for the same charge. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features Hannah Gutierrez’s sentencing on April 15, 2024, in full: from emotional victim impact statements to the judge handing down her sentence.

For more on the Rust Movie Shooting Case: https://www.courttv.com/tag/alec-baldwin/

