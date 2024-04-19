Baldwin Movie Shooting: Prosecution Adds Special Prosecutor to Case

The Santa Fe District Attorney has appointed Erlinda Johnson as special prosecutor to the case. Alec Baldwin is accused of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust.' (4/19/24)   MORE

The Santa Fe District Attorney has appointed Erlinda Johnson as special prosecutor in the Alec Baldwin case.

Baldwin Movie Shooting: Prosecution Adds Special Prosecutor to Case

Will O.J. Simpson's Estate Pay the Goldmans?

Julie Grant: We Will Never Forget Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman

OJ Simpson Dead After Cancer Battle

Julie Grant: Instead of Throwing a Chair, Take a Seat, Morgan Wallen!

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey accuses Alec Baldwin of lying and changing his story, saying Baldwin contradicted himself in numerous interviews.

Alec Baldwin Accused of Lying and Changing Stories

Country Singer Morgan Wallen Arrested

State Files Response to Baldwin Defense's Motion to Dismiss

A new lawsuit targeting hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs alleges that his son, Christian Combs, attacked an employee on a yacht in 2022.

New Lawsuit Targets Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Son, Christian Combs

The judge denied a motion by the attorneys for former president Donald Trump to dismiss the indictment against him in the Georgia Election Interference case.

Donald Trump: Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Indictment

Bodycam Video Shows Courtney Clenney Covered in Blood

According to a report, Ashton Kutcher is expecting a subpoena connected to the raid at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' home.

Report: Ashton Kutcher Expecting Subpoena in 'Diddy' Investigation

