New Lawsuit Targets Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Son, Christian Combs

A new lawsuit targeting hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs alleges that his son, Christian Combs, attacked an employee on a yacht in 2022, which also appears to confirm allegations from other lawsuits recently filed. (4/5/24)   MORE

A new lawsuit targeting hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs alleges that his son, Christian Combs, attacked an employee on a yacht in 2022.

The judge denied a motion by the attorneys for former president Donald Trump to dismiss the indictment against him in the Georgia Election Interference case.

Donald Trump: Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Indictment

Bodycam Video Shows Courtney Clenney Covered in Blood

According to a report, Ashton Kutcher is expecting a subpoena connected to the raid at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' home.

Report: Ashton Kutcher Expecting Subpoena in 'Diddy' Investigation

After the raids and allegations Sean 'Diddy' Combs has to contend with, the panel discuss whether his reputation can survive if there are ultimately no charges brought against him.

Can Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Reputation Survive These Allegations?

Sharonda Brown joins Vinnie Politan to discuss the allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs and how he'd allegedly use money, power and physical violence to enforce sexual requests.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Investigating the Mogul's 'Freak-Off' Parties

Brendan Paul, which a lawsuit refers to as Sean 'Diddy' Combs drug mule, was arrested on drug related charges.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Drug Mule, Brendan Paul, Arrested

Attorneys for both sides were in court for a motion hearing to dismiss the indictment.

GA Election Interference: Hearing to Dismiss Indictment Against Trump

Diddy's Former Producer Files Suit, Lays Out Jaw Dropping Allegations

Music producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones filed a civil lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Producer Claims Sexual Assault by Sean Combs and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Sean Combs Home Raids: Could Investigation Put 'Bad Boy' Behind Bars?

Young Thug RICO Trial Witness: 'I'm So High Right Now, Y'all'

