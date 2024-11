Vicki and Gerald Monroe’s dream of owning and operating a Louisville bar together came to a tragic end when Vicki found her husband shot dead and the cash register emptied in an apparent robbery. But the authenticity of the anguish in her 911 call was called into question when a car identified by an eyewitness led back to the couple’s son Leslie, who pointed the finger at his mother for the murder.

