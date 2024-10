Melody Farris is charged with the murder of her husband, Gary a prominent Atlanta-area attorney whose remains were found in a burn pile on their vast property. Julia Jenaé, filling in for Vinnie Politan, investigates the Farris family’s courtroom testimony and the emotional weight behind them. She digs into the details including how family dynamics, body language, emotional ties, and individual perspectives influence their accounts.

