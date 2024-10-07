Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Chaos in Kenosha | Victim to Verdict Podcast

Posted at 5:39 PM, October 7, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and maimed a third during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin sparked by Jacob Blake’s police shooting. The 17-year-old, armed with an AR-15, claimed he acted in self-defense because he feared for his life. The dramatic trial got into some heavy debates about self-defense, gun rights, and vigilantism and the acquittal captured the attention of the world. Court TV takes a closer look at this important case in this episode of Victim to Verdict with Ted Rowlands. 

For more on the case, CLICK HEREall podcast episodes

More In:

Related Stories

Sarah Boone smiles in court

Deep Dive Into Sarah Boone | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Vinnie Politan talks with Sarah Boone's attorneys about the events surrounding Jorge Torres' death and the defense strategy for her upcoming trial. More

side by side mother and teenage daughter

Analyzing Jenn Soto’s Actions | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Vinnie Politan examines Jenn Soto’s behavior and actions surrounding the tragic death of her 13-year-old daughter, Madeline. More

photo of woman dressed in clown costume

A Clown at the Door | Victim to Verdict Podcast

n 1990, Marlene Warren was killed by a clown at her door carrying balloons and a basket of flowers. It took 27 years for authorities... More

TRENDING

police body cam footage of a couple answering their door
brian walshe is led into court
Menendez brothers mugshots

LATEST NEWS

Tyre Nichols' mother
Steven Lawson, Joseph Lawson, and Brooks Houck
Sarah Boone smiles in court

SCRIPPS NEWS