Chaos in Kenosha | Victim to Verdict Podcast

Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and maimed a third during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin sparked by Jacob Blake’s police shooting. The 17-year-old, armed with an AR-15, claimed he acted in self-defense because he feared for his life. The dramatic trial got into some heavy debates about self-defense, gun rights, and vigilantism and the acquittal captured the attention of the world. Court TV takes a closer look at this important case in this episode of Victim to Verdict with Ted Rowlands.

