Christopher Dontell faces sentencing for mistress’s husband’s murder

CONWAY, S.C. (Court TV) — Christopher Dontell faces a maximum sentence of 20 years at his sentencing after pleading guilty to charges connected to the murder of his mistress’s husband.

Dontell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact in the death of Gregory Rice. At the time of his death, Rice was the father to four children with Meagan Jackson, with whom Dontell was having an affair. Dontell remains married.

Jackson stood trial in June and was convicted of Rice’s murder. Dontell testified at her trial, telling the jury that he witnessed Jackson murder Rice and then was forced to help dispose of the body after Jackson threatened him.

Dontell faces up to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder and up to five years for the accessory charge. Jackson was sentenced to life in prison.