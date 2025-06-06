SC v. Meagan Jackson: Coroner Affair Murder Trial

CONWAY, S.C. (Court TV) — Nearly four years after the body of Gregory Rice was found wrapped in a tarp and dumped in a South Carolina river, his ex-girlfriend, who reported him missing, is set to stand trial for his murder.

Meagan Jackson, 40, a former body transporter and the mother of Rice’s four children, is accused of plotting to kill him with her then-lover, Christopher Dontell, a former Horry County deputy coroner. The two were having an affair at the time of Rice’s death, and both were initially charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and kidnapping.

Rice was last seen on Oct. 2, 2020. According to court records, Jackson reported him missing three days later. His body was discovered by fishermen on Nov. 8, in the Little Pee Dee River in Marion County, wrapped in a tarp, secured with zip ties, and weighed down by a cinder block. An autopsy revealed he had been shot five times.

Dontell was scheduled to go to trial in December 2023, but just before jury selection began, he entered a guilty plea to conspiracy and accessory after the fact. As part of a plea deal, the murder charge was dropped in exchange for his cooperation. He is now expected to testify against Jackson.

Prosecutors say surveillance footage from a Lowe’s store shows Dontell purchasing the tarp, zip ties, and cement blocks later found with Rice’s body. Cell phone data, license plate readers, and witness interviews led investigators to arrest both Dontell and Jackson.

At the time of the murder, Jackson was pregnant with Dontell’s child. Dontell, who was married with two children, worked closely with Jackson in the death care industry—transporting and processing remains for funeral homes and the coroner’s office.

The two were initially released on bond but returned to jail after violating a no-contact order by communicating with one another.

Jackson has maintained her innocence since her arrest. Dontell faces up to 15 years in prison for conspiracy and 5 years for accessory. His sentencing will take place after Jackson’s trial, which is set to start June 9 with jury selection.