Dontell Says 'I'm Sorry' To Rice's Daughter After Detailing Murder

Christopher Dontell said that Meagan Jackson forced him to drive to Gregory Rice, and after she shot him, made him help dispose of the body. Dontell said Jackson acted like what had happened was just a 'minor inconvenience.' (6/12/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Love Triangles

Christopher Dontell: 'I Was Afraid' of Meagan Jackson

Erica Dontell On Husband's Affair With Meagan Jackson: 'Never Saw It Coming'

diagram showing gunshots on male body

Forensic Pathologist: Gregory Rice Shot 5-7 Times

Defense attorney stands next to meagan jackson

Meagan Jackson's Defense Asks For Mistrial Citing Jurisdiction

Sgt. Adam Skellett testifies

Meagan Jackson's Defense: Christopher Dontell's Wife Didn't Know About Affair

man leans down in front of tarp tied to cinderblock

Gregory Rice Was Wrapped In Tarp, Weighed Down With Cinder Block

body in tarp in wooded river

Photo Shows Gregory Rice Wrapped In Tarp In River

Savannah Rice testifies

Shaking, Meagan Jackson's Daughter Recalls Dad's Disappearance, Death

Meagan Jackson at counsel table

Coroner Affair Murder Trial: Jackson Defense Highlights Lack of Evidence

Meagan Jackson in court

Prosecutors: Meagan Jackson 'Is A Master Manipulator'

Christopher Taulbee appears in court

KY Teen Charged With Murdering Ex And Her Boyfriend

