Dontell Says 'I'm Sorry' To Rice's Daughter After Detailing Murder

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
More results...
More results...
Christopher Dontell said that Meagan Jackson forced him to drive to Gregory Rice, and after she shot him, made him help dispose of the body. Dontell said Jackson acted like what had happened was just a 'minor inconvenience.' (6/12/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?