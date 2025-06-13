'I'm Panicking': Jury Sees Meagan Jackson and Chis Dontell's Texts

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
More results...
More results...
Messages sent from Meagan Jackson to Chris Dontell allude to harming Greg Rice by 'popping a tire' or cutting a brake line. Jackson is charged with conspiring to kill Rice, whose body was found wrapped in a tarp and dumped in a river. (6/13/25)
Do you want to continue watching?