Christopher Scholtes, convicted in daughter’s hot car death, dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (Scripps News Tucson/Court TV) — An Arizona father who pleaded guilty in the hot car death of his 2-year-old daughter has died, according to medical examiner records.

Following his guilty plea last month, Christopher Scholtes was due in court and set to be taken into custody today.

Scholtes pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of intentional/knowing child abuse under circumstances likely to cause death or serious physical injury in the 2024 death of his daughter, Parker, who investigators said spent almost three and a half hours strapped in a car seat.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Scholtes faced consecutive sentences that meant he would be behind bars for 20-30 years. He was scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 21, and remain out of custody until Nov. 5.

Separately from his youngest daughter’s death, a lawsuit was recently filed against Scholtes, reported KVOA. In the lawsuit, Scholtes and his wife are reportedly accused of causing emotional distress to Scholtes’ oldest daughter from a previous relationship.

No details have been released about Scholtes’ death. The Maricopa Medical Examiner’s office said a report on his death will be available in 90 days, reported Scripps News Tucson.

At today’s hearing, Judge Kimberly Ortiz took the bench, then immediately recessed the court. A few minutes later, prosecutors and Scholtes’ defense attorney hustled out of an apparent meeting in chambers. Judge Ortiz vacated the hearing but affirmed the sentencing hearing set for Nov. 21.

None of the attorneys would explain what happened. A representative of the Pima County Attorney’s Office said to expect a statement later in the day. Scholtes moved to Maricopa County from Pima County following the incident that left him facing murder charges in his daughter’s death.

Scripps News Tucson, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.