Pima County Confirms Christopher Scholtes Took His Own Life

Pima County Attorney's Office attorney Laura Conover confirms that Christopher Scholtes, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse in the hot car death of his 2-year-old daughter, took his own life. (11/6/25) MORE

Alex Murdaugh's Attorney: Whoever Wrote Script Needs To Be 'Drug Tested'

Christopher Scholtes, Convicted in Daughter’s Hot Car Death, Dies

Alex Murdaugh 'Disappointed, Disturbed' With Hulu's Portrayal of Family

He "Destroyed My Family,” Grandmother Tells Jake Haro at Sentencing

Jake Haro was sentenced to 25 years to life plus additional time for murdering his 7-month-old son, Emmanuel Haro.

Jake Haro Gets 25 to Life in Prison for Killing Infant Son Emmanuel Haro

Rebecca Haro In Court Today, Hearing Pushed to 2026

Lori Vallow Daybell Ordered To Pay Additional Restitution

Father Charged After Son Swept Away in California Floodwater

Christopher Scholtes Pleads Guilty to Murder in Daughter's Hot Car Death

Arizona dad Christopher Shultis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the hot car death of his toddler daughter. Scholtes spent 3.5 hours playing video games while the 2-year-old was dying, He faces 20-30 years in prison.

Katie Lee Pleads Guilty, Admits To Drugging And Killing Teen Son

