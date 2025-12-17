Details in Christopher Scholtes’ death revealed in ME report

TUCSON, Ariz. (Scripps News Tucson/Court TV) — A medical examiner’s report details how an Arizona man convicted in his daughter’s hot car death died before he was sentenced in the case.

The Maricopa Medical Examiner’s report for Christopher Scholtes, recently acquired by Scripps News Tucson, said Scholtes died after running a hose connected to his car’s exhaust through the driver’s window.

The report said next of kin left the keys in the ignition, rolled down the windows and opened the garage door before calling 911.

MORE | Christopher Scholtes, convicted in daughter’s hot car death, dies

A note from Scholtes, “suicidal in nature,” was found in the home. A living will was found on top of the car, the report said.

A ladder and a rope secured around a ceiling beam with a hanging looped end was also found.

The report said he reportedly made suicidal statements after the death of his daughter. He was under stress due to his recent trial regarding his daughter’s death and his upcoming voluntary surrender to law enforcement for his prison sentence, the report said.

There were no concerns for suspicious circumstances, the report said.

Scholtes pleaded guilty in October to one count of second-degree murder and one count of intentional/knowing child abuse under circumstances likely to cause death or serious physical injury in the 2023 death of his daughter, Parker, who investigators said spent almost three and a half hours strapped in a car seat.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Scholtes faced consecutive sentences that meant he would be behind bars for 20-30 years. He was scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 21, and remain out of custody until Nov. 5.

Authorities confirmed Scholtes died by suicide on Nov. 5.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Tucson, an E.W. Scripps Company.