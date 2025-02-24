Todd Mullis seeking new trial in wife’s corn rake death

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (Court TV) — Todd Mullis is fighting for a new trial in his wife’s death and is back in court for a post-conviction relief hearing.

In 2019, Todd was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Amy Mullis. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

During his criminal trial, prosecutors argued that Todd killed Amy after learning of an affair she was having with Jerry Frasher. The couple’s son found Amy in a shed with a corn rake impaled in her back. Todd removed the rake and began driving her to the hospital until a 911 dispatcher told him to pull over and let first responders meet them. Prosecutors argued he called Amy a “cheating whore” in the 911 call, and played it multiple times in court.

Prosecutors also zeroed in on Google searches made on the family’s iPad, claiming they were made by Todd. The defense insisted the searches were not suspicious, and everyone in the household had access to the iPad.

At the start of Todd’s post-conviction relief hearing, Todd’s new attorneys stated he is insistent that Amy’s death was an accident and, “that at trial, he didn’t have any way to present evidence to the jury that it was an accident.” His defense called his first trial “fundamentally unfair” and also claimed prosecutors withheld evidence.

Court documents state, “From the moment he observed Amy Mullis unconscious on their family farm, Todd consistently told 911, first responders, law enforcement, and his trial counsel that Amy must have fallen onto the tines of the corn rake that caused her death. Nobody listened to him, including his trial counsel.”

Todd’s attorneys are asking that his conviction and sentence be vacated and he be given a new trial.

The hearing is expected to last multiple days and include testimony from multiple witnesses, including depositions from Todd’s trial attorneys.