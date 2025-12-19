Courtroom chaos forces Parise Larry’s sentencing to pause

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wisc. (Court TV) — Sentencing for a Wisconsin teenager convicted of killing a 20-year-old woman outside her home was paused after an outburst in the gallery forced the judge to stop proceedings.

Parise Larry, 16, was convicted of several charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, in the death of Tatyanna Zech. Zech was killed and three others were injured when Larry and a friend began shooting at another teen with whom they had a conflict.

Judge Laura Lavey warned the gallery watching the sentencing that they needed to maintain decorum, but tensions began rising after victim impact statements were read into the record. The microphone had been passed around the gallery, giving people a chance to speak not only on behalf of the victims in the case but also on behalf of Larry.

Prosecutor Eric Toney was talking about the circumstances of the shooting when voices from the gallery forced him to pause. After Lavey’s repeated warnings about decorum, she called the hearing into recess after multiple people stood and began shouting. Deputies were visible trying to pull people apart as Larry was escorted from the courtroom.

After more than an hour, the parties returned to court, where Judge Lavey voiced her “extreme displeasure” with the behavior and said that arrests had been made and charges filed. “I’m not going to play these games,” she said. “If there are more problems in this courtroom, you may also face findings of contempt from the court. These are serious circumstances before the court.”

Judge Lavey sentenced Larry to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision.

As the courtroom emptied, Judge Lavey asked the gallery to leave respectfully.