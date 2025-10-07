WI v. Parise Larry Jr.: Garbage Day Murder Trial

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wisc. (Court TV/Scripps News Green Bay) — A Wisconsin teenager is standing trial for a shooting that killed a 20-year-old woman outside her home.

Parise Larry Jr., 16, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, in connection with a May 2023 shooting that killed Tatyana Zech and injured three other people. Zech was shot in the head while taking out trash following a cookout, according to police.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Antonio Johnston, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and eight other counts in January. Johnston faces life in prison at his sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled.

At a preliminary hearing for Johnston, Fond du Lac Police Detective Nick Hahn testified that surveillance video showed Larry and Johnston firing at a group of people at Maplewood Commons apartments on May 7, 2023. A criminal complaint alleges the teens were targeting another teen they had a conflict with, reported WBAY.

Larry, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, turned himself in days later. Johnston was arrested in Chicago four months later.

Zech’s uncle, Antonio Godfrey Sr., previously told Scripps News Green Bay that Larry was once part of his mentoring program, saying, “It’s gut-wrenching, because a lot of people poured a lot into him to try to make sure he didn’t go down the road that he’s on.”

Larry faces life in prison if convicted.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 10/7/25

DA Eric Toney delivers the prosecution’s opening statement: On May 7, 2023, around 7 PM at Maplewood Commons, 14 gunshots were fired during a family birthday BBQ at a building north of the apartments while a group of people were taking out trash WATCH: Garbage Day Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement Tatyana Z., 20, was struck by a bullet in the head between two buildings and died from a single gunshot wound Another victim, named Javier, was hit by a bullet in the back while in his apartment and his son, Emmanuel, was on the first floor of the apartment when a bullet came through that either hit or grazed him Keyshawn Johnson was shot and needed medical care but fled the scene. He also fired once back at those shooting at him. Evidence shows 13 bullet casings from the attackers and one from Keyshawn Johnson Antonio Johnston, another suspect, came out of a hallway through a swinging door Parise Larry was also in the hallway and was seen pulling and raising a gun, shooting in Keyshawn Johnson’s direction, who was the intended target of the shooting Two guns were recovered from garbage at nearby Tyson Middle School Video evidence places Larry, Antonio Johnston, and another man, Tristan Richmond, in the area A Glock handgun had DNA consistent with Antonio Johnston’s DNA and fired 10 rounds A Versa handgun had DNA consistent with defendant Parise Larry Video shows Antonio Johnston fired first and Parise Larry fired almost instantly after – Parise Larry was identified in video wearing a distinctive pink top The bullet recovered from Tatyana’s head was too damaged to be matched to the recovered firearms

The defense reserved its opening statement.

Ofc. Jacob Royston, with Fon du Lac PD at time of incident Testified he encountered Larry, Johnston, Richmond and Wallace about an hour before the shooting at Buttermilk Creek Park. Found an airsoft gun on Wallace, and returned it to his parents. Later responded to the Maplewood Commons shooting around 7 pm, bodycam footage captured the scene.

Aaron Matson (Wisconsin State Crime Lab – Forensic Imaging Specialist) Gathered surveillance footage from the area

Detective Kristina Meilahn (Fond du Lac Police) Responded to St. Agnes Hospital where several victims were taken and tasked with obtaining surveillance footage Identified Antonio Johnston, Tristan Richmond, and Parise Larry on various cameras Tracked movements of the three individuals throughout the day at apartment complex Observed group including Deray Brown, Tatyana Zech, and others taking garbage to dumpster and witnessed shooting incident on surveillance footage Identified three firearms during the incident – possessed by Antonio Johnston and Keyshawn Johnson



Parts of this story were reported by a journalist and converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.