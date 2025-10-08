Detective Details Evidence of Bullet Strikes at Crime Scene

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Det. Matthew Chevremont takes the stand and details bullet strikes to the building and a bullet that went into a home and penetrated a wall at the crime scene. Tatyanna Zech was killed as she was taking out the trash in the 2023 shooting. (10/8/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?