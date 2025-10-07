Caught in Crossfire Murder Trial: Officer Bodycam Response to Scene

Officer Jacob Royston takes the stand as the court sees bodycam of his response to the scene. Parise Larry Jr. is facing charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, in connection with a shooting that killed Tatyanna Zech. (10/7/25) MORE

Caught in Crossfire Murder Trial: Officer Bodycam Response to Scene

Bionca Ellis arrest before fatal stabbing

Bodycam Video of Bionca Ellis Arrest a Week Before Fatal Toddler Stabbing

Bodycam Video of Bionca Ellis Arrest, Accused of Stabbing Toddler to Death

Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Bodycam Footage From Responding Officers

Caught in Crossfire Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Defense attorney Fernando Mack delivers his opening statement in the case against Bionca Ellis, who is accused of stabbing a 3-year-old boy and his mother, killing the boy.

Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

OH v. Bionca Ellis: Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial

Routh Tries to Stab Self With Pen Amid Trump Assassination Conviction

Man Charged with Attempted Trump Assassination Rests Own Case

Natalia Fonseca and Nafis Reynolds at sentencing hearing.

Pair Who Tossed Man Off Bridge Each Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison

Ihsan Ali sentenced.

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Ihsan Ali Sentenced

