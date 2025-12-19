Courtroom Chaos Breaks Out at Parise Larry's Sentencing

Chaos ensues in the courtroom as Parise Larry faces sentencing after being convicted of multiple charges in connection with a shooting that killed Tatyanna Zech. The judge had to stop proceedings after an outburst in the gallery. (12/19/25)

Attempted Murder, Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

Morgan Geyser is seen on bodycamera video

Body Camera Video Shows Morgan Geyser's Arrest

Ricardo Castillo

Necrophiliac Attempted Murder: Castillo Says 'I'm Sorry' Before Sentencing

Authorities release bodycam footage of 'Slender Man' stabber Morgan Geyser's arrest

Bodycam Footage of 'Slender Man' Stabber Morgan Geyser's Arrest

Morgan Geyser presser

Presser: DA Wants Morgan Geyser's Conditional Release Revoked After Fleeing

'Slender Man' stabber Morgan Geyser was taken into custody

'Slender Man' Stabber Taken Into Custody After Fleeing Group Home

Hamza Smajlovic sentenced

Iowa Man Sentenced for Killing Ex’s Mother, Critically Injuring Father

Tony Robison

Victim Tony Robison Reads Poem to Late Wife at Killer's Sentencing

defendant on zoom

Antonio Brown Facing 30 Years on Attempted Murder Charge

Antonio Brown pleads not guilty

Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder

Antonio Brown released from jail

Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Released from Jail

Antonio Brown appears for zoom hearing

Antonio Brown Given $25K Bond On Attempted Murder Charge

