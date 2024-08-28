Courtroom drama follows bond hearing in pregnant teen’s murder

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Court TV) — A bailiff had to briefly lock down the courtroom as the victim’s family left an emotional bond hearing for the 20-year-old accused of luring, then killing the pregnant teen mother of his unborn child.

Less than a week earlier, a judge ruled that there was enough evidence for Jesus Monroy to go to trial for the murder of 16-year-old Mia Campos. A detective testified about cell phone evidence taken from Monroy’s and Mia’s phones, which places Monroy in the exact location where Mia’s body was found during the time the State believes the murders took place. At that time, no bond had been set since Monroy’s July 17 arrest for lying to police. Murder charges came six days later.

The outburst unfolded shortly after Judge Karen E. Beyers set bail at $50K for the defendant, $25K less than the defense had requested.

Once the Court had adjourned, the bailiff asked that everyone remain seated while the victim’s family was escorted out of the courtroom. While exiting, someone from the Campos family reportedly made threatening comments and gestures towards the defendant’s family, prompting several people to stand up in anger. There was more commotion as the family exited through the courtroom doors, and the bailiff shouted, “Nobody move. Nobody move. I heard him.”

Every seat was filled in the courtroom gallery, with most attendees supporting the defendant. Campos’ family was also represented, with family members wearing white T-shirts with Mia’s angelic photo on the front and an ultrasound photo of Mia’s unborn child, Sebastian, on the back.

The prosecutor, Katie Loraine Fite-Magyar, argued that bond should be denied due to the “up-close and personal offense” of allegedly strangling a teenage girl who was “heavily pregnant.” Fite-Magyar also revealed that after finding Mia’s body with her father, Edward Campos, his cellphone sent text messages to two other females showing a close-up shot of the blue police car lights and told them he was in a drunk driving accident to which he later recanted.

Mia’s father made a statement, saying that he believed Monroy should be denied bail because he could flee to Mexico or Texas, where he has family.

Monroy’s court-appointed attorney, Brandon Delfunt, once again challenged the State’s case at Monroy’s bond hearing. He called the State’s evidence “mere accusations ” and said prosecutors have “virtually no physical evidence.” Delfunt then revealed that he had evidence of his own that would prove Monroy’s innocence.

Delfunt called Jesus’ 22-year-old brother, Enrique Monroy, to the stand. He testified that his brother lived at his parents’ home in Snellville, Georgia, with four siblings, ages 7-22. Enrique said Jesus worked for his father’s landscaping business and that his brother had never been arrested or gotten into trouble. “He’s shy. He’s not much of a violent person,” his brother said.

Delfunt asked the judge to release his client on a $75K bond and conceded to house arrest, witness protection, ankle monitors, and surrendering his passport.

The state rebutted its initial argument, adding that when Mia’s parents found out she was pregnant, they wanted to press statutory rape charges because Mia was fifteen years old at the time she conceived. At that point, the State argued that Monroy had started attending doctor’s appointments and showing interest in Mia’s life.

The hearing concluded with Judge Beyers setting the bail at $50K and ordering a 24/7 GPS ankle monitor for Monroy to remain at his address, only leaving for medical and attorney appointments. Monroy also had to surrender his passport, which Delfunt immediately handed over to the State.