Police: Parents find body of pregnant teen in residential woods

Posted at 1:02 PM, July 22, 2024 and last updated 11:33 AM, July 22, 2024
Beth Hemphill

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Court TV) — The ex-boyfriend of a pregnant teen whose body was found by her parents in the woods near their home is in custody.

White cross says Mia + Sebastian

Friends and family set up a makeshift memorial for 16-year-old Mia Campos and her unborn child, Sebastian, in the woods where her body was found in Loganville, Georgia, on July 14, 2024. (Court TV)

According to police, doorbell camera footage showed 16-year-old Mia Campos leaving her Loganville house on the evening of July 14 with an unknown person. Hours later, her parents became worried when she didn’t return home and used a cell phone tracking app to locate her.

What they found was a parent/soon-to-be grandparent’s worst nightmare: Their daughter’s body was discarded in a patch of woods, about 30-40 feet off a residential road. They immediately called 911.

Investigators arrived around 1:00 a.m. and began processing the scene and speaking to witnesses. At first, the cause of her death was unclear. An autopsy completed the following day determined the manner of Mia’s death was a homicide.

Mia’s ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Jesus Monroy, was arrested on July 17 for providing false statements to officers. Although Monroy is being held in custody without bond, murder charges have not been filed, and the case remains open as police continue to investigate.

Jesus Monroy

This is a booking photo of Jesus Monroy, 20, who was arrested on July 17 for providing false information to police in the homicide investigation of Mia Campos. (Gwinnett County Police via Court TV)

Gwinnett Police urge anyone with information related to this case to come forward. Detectives can be reached at 770.513.5300. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in Mia’s case.

A makeshift memorial was visible from the road that runs in front of the location where Mia’s parents found her body. Flowers, cards and stuffed animals surrounded a white cross with the names ‘MIA + SEBASTIAN’ etched into it. A GoFundMe campaign has been created to support Mia’s family and cover her funeral expenses.

