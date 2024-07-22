Police: Parents find body of pregnant teen in residential woods

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Court TV) — The ex-boyfriend of a pregnant teen whose body was found by her parents in the woods near their home is in custody.

According to police, doorbell camera footage showed 16-year-old Mia Campos leaving her Loganville house on the evening of July 14 with an unknown person. Hours later, her parents became worried when she didn’t return home and used a cell phone tracking app to locate her.

What they found was a parent/soon-to-be grandparent’s worst nightmare: Their daughter’s body was discarded in a patch of woods, about 30-40 feet off a residential road. They immediately called 911.

Investigators arrived around 1:00 a.m. and began processing the scene and speaking to witnesses. At first, the cause of her death was unclear. An autopsy completed the following day determined the manner of Mia’s death was a homicide.

Mia’s ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Jesus Monroy, was arrested on July 17 for providing false statements to officers. Although Monroy is being held in custody without bond, murder charges have not been filed, and the case remains open as police continue to investigate.

Gwinnett Police urge anyone with information related to this case to come forward. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in Mia's case.

A makeshift memorial was visible from the road that runs in front of the location where Mia’s parents found her body. Flowers, cards and stuffed animals surrounded a white cross with the names ‘MIA + SEBASTIAN’ etched into it. A GoFundMe campaign has been created to support Mia’s family and cover her funeral expenses.