Where is Crystal Rogers? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Vinnie Politan investigates the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, who disappeared on July 3, 2015, after she was seen at her boyfriend's farm. Rogers' then-boyfriend, Brooks Houck, is charged with her murder and tampering with evidence. (4/4/25) MORE

Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Teen girl with purplish-red hair makes a kissy face.

Missing: Where is Selena Morgan?

Black teen girl with braided hair

Missing: Where is Hailey Evonne Collins?

smiling teen girl in a green sweater

Missing Pregnant Teen Found Safe, Man Who Impregnated Her in Custody

photo of red car

Hair Found In Crystal Rogers' Car Tested For DNA

teen boy wears backwards baseball cap and large headphones.

Missing: Where is Jadiel Sical?

Smiling Black teen girl.

Missing: Where is Hope Newton-Miller?

Pale teen girl with glasses and red hair the color of cranberry juice.

Missing: Where is Geyliam Cabey?

smiling teenage girl

Missing: Where is Hazel Verdialez?

Teen Black boy looks happy.

Missing: Where is Jordan Brown?

Smiling teen boy with curly dark hair

Missing: Where is Tristan Eccker?

Curly-haired young-ish male prosecutor does not look happy.

Prosecution Wants to See Texts Between Karen Read and David Yannetti

Man talks to police on the street

Charles Vallow: Lori Threatened to Murder Me With Her 'Powers'

MORE VIDEOS