Where is Crystal Rogers? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Vinnie Politan investigates the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, who disappeared on July 3, 2015, after she was seen at her boyfriend's farm. Rogers' then-boyfriend, Brooks Houck, is charged with her murder and tampering with evidence. (4/4/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?