Jesus Monroy back in jail, indicted on new charges in girlfriend’s murder

Posted at 1:52 PM, February 14, 2025

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Court TV) — New charges have been filed against the 20-year-old accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, Mia Campos, after a grand jury indicted him on Wednesday.

Jesus Monroy sits next to his attorney, Brandon Delfunt, at a probable cause hearing for the 20-year-old who was charged in the death of 16-year-old Mia Campos and their unborn baby son, at the Georgia Magistrate Court in Gwinnett County on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (Court TV)

Jesus Monroy now faces statutory rape, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes, in addition to the felony murder, feticide, and assault charges lodged against him last summer.

Police said Campos left her home on the evening of July 14 to go to a gas station with Monroy but never returned. Her parents used an app to track her location to a wooded area where they found her body discarded in the woods. Although Monroy went with her family to look for Campos that night, he told them he hadn’t seen her that day.

Prosecutors said it was Monroy who lured his 16-year-old girlfriend, who was 7.5 months pregnant with their unborn son, to the entrance of her neighborhood, where he killed her by means of asphyxiation before leaving her body in the woods.

Monroy was arrested on July 17 for providing false statements to officers, but murder charges were not filed until July 23.

Brandon Delfunt, Monroy’s court-appointed attorney, challenged the State’s case at an Aug. bond hearing. Delfunt called the State’s evidence “mere accusations ” and said prosecutors have “virtually no physical evidence.” Delfunt then revealed that he had evidence of his own that would prove his client’s innocence.

While the judge found probable cause to go to trial, Judge Karen Beyers set bail at $50K for the defendant, $25K less than the defense had requested, and Monroy was released.

Monroy’s release was short-lived, as he is back in jail, according to Gwinnett County Police records. Records show Monroy going back into custody Thursday evening, the day after the grand jury’s indictment was filed. Monroy’s defense has filed another motion for bond, although a hearing has not been set.

