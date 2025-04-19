Cult Mom Conspiracy Trial: Nancy Jo Hancock Testimony | Court TV Podcast

Lori Daybell, who was convicted of killing her two children and her husband’s previous wife in 2023, stands trial once again. This time, she’s representing herself as she faces charges of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. On 4/9/2025, Nancy Jo Hancock, reportedly one of the last people to see Charles alive, took the stand for the state of Arizona detailing her final encounter with him the night before he was shot. This episode takes you inside the courtroom for her full testimony, including a fiery exchange during cross-examination conducted by the defendant herself.

