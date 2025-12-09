Darius McCrary released from jail as he awaits sentencing in Michigan

PONTIAC, Mich. (Court TV) — “Family Matters” star Darius McCrary has been released from jail as he awaits sentencing in a child support case in Michigan.

McCrary was released from the Oakland County Jail on Monday after pleading no contest to five felony charges, according to court records reviewed by Court TV.

McCrary was initially arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents in October on a felony fugitive arrest warrant, Scripps News San Diego reported. He was extradited from San Diego to Michigan following a hearing, where he represented himself as prosecutors said he owed more than $75,000 in child support to his daughter.

WATCH | ‘Family Matters’ Actor Represents Himself at Extradition Hearing

McCrary’s public defender, Paulette Loftin, told TMZ Monday, “Over the last four years, Mr. McCrary’s fight for justice and truth has been painted as an attempt to shirk his responsibilities to his child. The resolution reached today makes it clear that family does matter and that it always has….This resolution allows Mr. McCrary to correct the misleading narrative and put this matter behind him.” TMZ reported McCrary pleaded no contest to five felony charges.

Court records indicate McCrary is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 9, 2026. McCrary pleaded no contest to one count of absconding bond and four counts of failure to support. He faces up to four years in jail, according to documents obtained by Court TV.

McCrary was best known for his role as Eddie Winslow on “Family Matters,” which aired on ABC and CBS from 1989 to 1998.