‘Family Matters’ star represents himself at extradition hearing

SAN DIEGO (Scripps News San Diego) — Actor Darius McCrary, best known for his role as Eddie Winslow in “Family Matters,” appeared in San Diego Superior Court on Wednesday as a judge ordered him to be extradited to Michigan to face felony charges.

McCrary had been arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents on a felony fugitive arrest warrant on Oct. 5, jail records indicated; he was held without bail in a downtown San Diego jail.

The warrant for McCrary’s arrest out of Michigan was issued when he failed to make a court appearance for not paying child support, his spokesperson told TMZ. During the extradition hearing, prosecutors said McCrary owed more than $75,000 in child support to his daughter in Michigan as of Aug. 2024, and that number was “substantially more” at this point.

Prosecutors indicated he had been arrested twice, in 2015 and 2023, on the same charges; McCrary was previously extradited to Michigan from Los Angeles following the 2023 arrest. McCrary was appointed a public defender by the court after he initially represented himself at the start of the hearing.

The prosecution stated that McCrary’s agent said he was in Mexico looking to buy real estate. In response, the public defender said McCrary was in Tijuana working with a group to build homes before he was arrested upon re-entering the U.S.

The judge denied the defense’s request for bail, saying that McCrary was a flight risk.

The hearing concluded when McCrary waived his right to fight extradition; he will be sent to Michigan to face the child support charges.

“Family Matters” aired on ABC and CBS from 1989 to 1998.

This storyw as originally published by Scripps News San Diego, an E.W. Scripps Company.